The Corner

The Economy

Two Points about the GDP Numbers

By

(1) You’ll see a lot of reports that second-quarter GDP fell 33 percent, but this isn’t really true. Specifically, this is an “annualized” number; it means that if GDP kept falling at its second-quarter rate of decline for an entire year, we’d end up down by about a third. This type of number is sometimes useful, but it’s profoundly unhelpful when we’re talking about the economic damage of deliberate, temporary lockdown measures.

Actual second-quarter GDP is about 10 percent below first-quarter GDP, $17.2 trillion vs. $19 trillion (in 2012 dollars) — which is bad enough, considering the pandemic somewhat reduced first-quarter GDP too, from $19.3 trillion in the last quarter of 2019.

Comments

(2) Apparently the stock market fell on this news, but it really shouldn’t have been surprising. Even in late March and early April, this was roughly the GDP hit that financial gurus projected. Goldman Sachs predicted a 34 percent annualized GDP decline in the second quarter; Morgan Stanley said 38 percent; JPMorgan said 40 percent.

These folks also predicted a strong recovery in the third quarter. Let’s hope they were right about that, in light of the second wave in much of the country.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

NR PLUS U.S.

Waiting for the Counterrevolution

By
We are in the midst of a revolution, a cultural and racial one, that seeks to refute the past, damn the present, and hijack the future. So far, however, we have only heard from one side, the revolutionaries and their enablers themselves. Those trying to reject and then reboot America are small as a percentage ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Waiting for the Counterrevolution

By
We are in the midst of a revolution, a cultural and racial one, that seeks to refute the past, damn the present, and hijack the future. So far, however, we have only heard from one side, the revolutionaries and their enablers themselves. Those trying to reject and then reboot America are small as a percentage ... Read More
U.S.

Herman Cain Dies from Coronavirus

By
Herman Cain, a former 2012 Republican presidential candidate, has died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and battling the infection for nearly a month, his staff announced Thursday. “Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away,” wrote Dan Calabrese, who ... Read More
U.S.

Herman Cain Dies from Coronavirus

By
Herman Cain, a former 2012 Republican presidential candidate, has died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and battling the infection for nearly a month, his staff announced Thursday. “Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away,” wrote Dan Calabrese, who ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Who Leaked to Joan Biskupic?

By
CNN’s Joan Biskupic has published the first two articles in a four-part series on the Supreme Court’s just-completed term, and those articles are replete with detailed confidential information that has been leaked to her. Indeed, Biskupic appears to signal that at least two of her sources are Supreme Court ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Who Leaked to Joan Biskupic?

By
CNN’s Joan Biskupic has published the first two articles in a four-part series on the Supreme Court’s just-completed term, and those articles are replete with detailed confidential information that has been leaked to her. Indeed, Biskupic appears to signal that at least two of her sources are Supreme Court ... Read More