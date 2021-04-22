The Corner

U.K. Parliament Recognizes the Uyghur Genocide

Umer Jan, 12, takes part in a rally to encourage Canada and other countries as they consider labeling China’s treatment of its Uighur population and Muslim minorities as genocide, outside the Canadian Embassy in Washington, D.C., February 19, 2021. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

In a unanimous vote, the U.K. parliament adopted a motion calling the Chinese Communist Party’s repression of Uyghurs crimes against humanity and genocide, becoming the third such legislative body to do so.

“The work does not stop here. We have a solemn obligation under the Genocide Convention to act to prevent further atrocities from taking place,” said Nus Ghani, the member of Parliament who introduced the motion. “History will not judge us kindly if we fail to do so.”

