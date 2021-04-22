U.K. Parliament Recognizes the Uyghur Genocide

In a unanimous vote, the U.K. parliament adopted a motion calling the Chinese Communist Party’s repression of Uyghurs crimes against humanity and genocide, becoming the third such legislative body to do so.

“The work does not stop here. We have a solemn obligation under the Genocide Convention to act to prevent further atrocities from taking place,” said Nus Ghani, the member of Parliament who introduced the motion. “History will not judge us kindly if we fail to do so.”

Journalists and researchers have analyzed satellite imagery, victim testimonials, and Chinese government documents posted online to piece together the details of the Party’s …