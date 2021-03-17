The Corner

Politics & Policy

Uh Oh, Senator Hirono

By

Senator Mazie Hirono had a hypothesis:

It took a bit of a hit today:

It’s a bit boring to point out the incongruity between the worldview of people like Senator Hirono and the actual world we live in — mostly because it’s so easy — but time’s never wasted exposing a demagogue.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Recommended

The Latest