Uh Oh, Senator Hirono

Senator Mazie Hirono had a hypothesis:
Vanita Gupta. Deb Haaland. Neera Tanden.
Highly qualified/respected women of color singled out by GOP senators for being outspoken and critical of Trump.
Is anyone else noticing a pattern in the types of nominees Republicans are singling out for criticism?
— Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) March 11, 2021
It took a bit of a hit today:
Katherine Tai was just confirmed as President Biden's U.S. Trade Representative in a 98-0 vote.
Tai won the most support of any of @POTUS's Cabinet nominees so far.
— Jenny Leonard (@jendeben) March 17, 2021
It’s a bit boring to point out the incongruity between the worldview of people like Senator Hirono and the actual world we live in — mostly because it’s so easy — but time’s never wasted exposing a demagogue.