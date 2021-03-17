Uh Oh, Senator Hirono

Senator Mazie Hirono had a hypothesis:

Vanita Gupta. Deb Haaland. Neera Tanden.

Highly qualified/respected women of color singled out by GOP senators for being outspoken and critical of Trump.

Is anyone else noticing a pattern in the types of nominees Republicans are singling out for criticism?

— Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) March 11, 2021