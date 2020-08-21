Uyghur Babies Killed by Doctors

The evil that is Communist China is increasingly visible for anyone with eyes who want to see.

The latest example comes from an obstetrician who formerly worked in hospitals in the Xianjang province of western China, home to the Uyghur Muslim religious minority. It makes for brutal reading. From the Radio Free Asia story:

Hospitals in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) were forced to abort and kill babies born in excess of family planning limits or who were in utero less than three years after the mother’s previous birth, according to a Uyghur obstetrician and other sources. . . . “Every hospital had a family-planning unit that was responsible for implementation — who had how many kids, when they’d given birth to them — they tracked all of this,” she said. “The regulations were so strict: there had to be three or four years between children. There were babies born at nine months who we killed after inducing labor. They did that in the maternity wards, because those were the orders.” Abdulla told RFA that hospital family-planning units carried out the operations, including for women who were “eight and nine months pregnant,” adding that in some cases, medical staff would “even kill the babies after they’d been born.” For babies who had been born at the hospital outside of family-planning limits, she said, “they would kill them and dispose of the body.”

This is Fourth Reich stuff. But go ahead, Nike, NBA, Apple, and other woke U.S. companies that so enjoy preaching social justice to us. You take the speck out of the U.S. eye and ignore the redwood log in China’s because that country allows you to make so damn much money.

Advertisement

China should be shunned by the civilized world. So should companies and sports stars getting rich off the country’s despotism.