UNC Grads Have to Sit Through Political Campaign Speech Billed as Commencement Address

Despite North Carolina’s new law requiring public universities to remain politically neutral, the speaker chosen for this year’s commencement address at Chapel Hill, a woman who is currently running for Congress in the state, delivered a talk laced with leftist bromides. One of those in attendance, Magdelene Horzempa, writes about this unpleasant experience in Monday’s Martin Center article.

The speaker, Gina Collias, could not resist attacking the pro-life laws passed recently in Alabama and Georgia, and lamenting her white privilege.

Horzempa writes, As a political figure and Carolina alumnus, Collias could have used this opportunity to congratulate and inspire students regardless of ideology, but she chose differently.

She is right in saying that the politicization so many colleges and universities now allow or even encourage is damaging their reputation.

George Leef is the director of research for the John William Pope Center for Higher Education Policy.

