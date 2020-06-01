UNC Goes All Out to Fight ‘Invisible Racism’ on Campus

Very few of today’s university leaders can pass up a chance to prove their fidelity to progressivism by throwing money at imaginary problems. One who certainly can’t is the new chancellor at UNC-Chapel Hill, Kevin Guskiewicz.

As Shannon Watkins reports in today’s Martin Center article, Guskiewicz has created a new commission tasked with rooting out all of the invisible racism that lurks around the university’s fabled campus. For many decades, UNC has been squeaky clean leftist, but for progressives, there is always more to do — at least when you have public dollars at your disposal. His latest brainstorm is a commission entitled “Race, History, and a Way Forward.” Watkins writes, “The commission will last for several years, with no defined end-date. But once it does reach an end, the commission will release a report with recommendations on how UNC-Chapel Hill can be a place of ‘inclusive excellence.’”

So far, the meetings of this commission have consisted of the usual platitudes and grievances. There’s talk about altering the curriculum so as to “decolonize” the university. Adding courses that focus on historical grievances won’t make anyone’s UNC education better, but it makes academic leftists feel good.