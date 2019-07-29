UNC Keeps an ‘Antifa’ Type on its Faculty

“Redneck Revolt” is an activist organization committed to radical change by any means, including violence. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) employs a member, Dwayne Dixon, who has twice been arrested for carrying a gun in public to teach. Apparently, UNC officials don’t think that reflects badly on his fitness to serve as a faculty member, but the Martin Center’s Jay Schalin thinks otherwise.

In today’s article, Schalin sets forth the facts in the case. The problem, of course, is that UNC leadership fears to act against anyone who is a “progressive.” Schalin concludes, “Real leadership means doing what’s right in the face of opposition. It is not just getting tickets to the big game, rubberstamping everything put in front of you, and avoiding the hard decisions. And it is not just collecting a big salary for appeasing the most aggressive campus factions. Dixon’s continued presence indeed raises the very serious question of whether UNC has any standards for faculty members.”