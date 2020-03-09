Uncommon Knowledge: a Conversation with Vice President Mike Pence

This week, Uncommon Knowledge with Peter Robinson travels to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in the nation’s capital for a special one-on-one interview with vice president Mike Pence. In a wide-ranging conversation, they discuss Senator Bernie Sanders’s statements about Fidel Castro, the killing of Iranian major general Qasem Soleimani, the current situation in Venezuela, the U.S. relationship with China, the effect of the Trump tax cuts, the growing popularity of socialism among the nation’s youths, and yes, the formation of the Space Force. I end the interview by asking the vice president to speculate on his and President Trump’s chances for re-election this fall (spoiler alert: He likes them).

Recorded on February 24, 2020, in Washington, D.C.