Uncommon Knowledge: A Look Back at 2020, a Year We Won’t Miss

It’s our last show of 2020, and we decided to do something a little different: assemble a few of our favorite guests and take a look back at the year that was. Our panel: the Wall Street Journal’s Kim Strassel, author and columnist Douglas Murray, and Commentary magazine editor and New York Post columnist John Podhoretz. They discuss the election, the coming Cold War with China, the future of the conservative movement in the United States and abroad, the pandemic, and the political class, and we get some recommendations from our panel members of their favorite shows, books, or movies they used to get through the lockdowns.

Thanks for all of the views, comments, emails, and tweets this past year. We are grateful to have such an engaged and thoughtful audience, and we wish all of you a happy and safe holiday season. We have some great shows planned for 2021 and are looking forward to getting back to our studio and on the road. See you then.

Recorded on December 10, 2020