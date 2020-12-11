The Corner

Politics & Policy

Uncommon Knowledge: A Look Back at 2020, a Year We Won’t Miss

By

It’s our last show of 2020, and we decided to do something a little different: assemble a few of our favorite guests and take a look back at the year that was. Our panel: the Wall Street Journal’s Kim Strassel, author and columnist Douglas Murray, and Commentary magazine editor and New York Post columnist John Podhoretz. They discuss the election, the coming Cold War with China, the future of the conservative movement in the United States and abroad, the pandemic, and the political class, and we get some recommendations from our panel members of their favorite shows, books, or movies they used to get through the lockdowns.

Thanks for all of the views, comments, emails, and tweets this past year. We are grateful to have such an engaged and thoughtful audience, and we wish all of you a happy and safe holiday season. We have some great shows planned for 2021 and are looking forward to getting back to our studio and on the road. See you then.

Recorded on December 10, 2020

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

Texas Unleashes an Absurd Kraken

By
The odds of the Texas election lawsuit prevailing in the Supreme Court might not be less than one in a quadrillion, but they are extremely remote -- and should be. Texas is asking the Supreme Court to invalidate the presidential election in four battleground states won by Joe Biden because, it argues, election ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Texas Unleashes an Absurd Kraken

By
The odds of the Texas election lawsuit prevailing in the Supreme Court might not be less than one in a quadrillion, but they are extremely remote -- and should be. Texas is asking the Supreme Court to invalidate the presidential election in four battleground states won by Joe Biden because, it argues, election ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Obama III

By
This is not a third Obama term. —Joe Biden, November 24, 2020 He has a funny way of showing it. Biden’s recent moves provide little comfort for Americans looking for a way out of the polarization, acrimony, catastrophism, and hysteria that have characterized politics lo these many years. Not only is ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Obama III

By
This is not a third Obama term. —Joe Biden, November 24, 2020 He has a funny way of showing it. Biden’s recent moves provide little comfort for Americans looking for a way out of the polarization, acrimony, catastrophism, and hysteria that have characterized politics lo these many years. Not only is ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Glory of Trump’s Judges

By
One of President Donald Trump’s foremost achievements has been to erect a formidable obstacle to his own post-election legal challenges. The federal judiciary, now seeded throughout with Trump-nominated judges, has given the back of its hand to pro-Trump election litigation, with Trump judges issuing notably ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Glory of Trump’s Judges

By
One of President Donald Trump’s foremost achievements has been to erect a formidable obstacle to his own post-election legal challenges. The federal judiciary, now seeded throughout with Trump-nominated judges, has given the back of its hand to pro-Trump election litigation, with Trump judges issuing notably ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Barr’s Critics Should Reconsider

By
On the menu today: Attorney General William Barr kept the investigation of Hunter Biden secret until after the election, which blows up a lot of the demonization and criticism of him since he stepped into the Department of Justice; the Food and Drug Administration expects to start jabbing Americans with the ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Barr’s Critics Should Reconsider

By
On the menu today: Attorney General William Barr kept the investigation of Hunter Biden secret until after the election, which blows up a lot of the demonization and criticism of him since he stepped into the Department of Justice; the Food and Drug Administration expects to start jabbing Americans with the ... Read More