Uncommon Knowledge: Cold War II — Just How Dangerous Is China?

China is a nation with 1.3 billion people, an economy projected to become bigger than the United States’ in just a few years, and a rapidly growing military. Hong Kong has already fallen under its authority. Meanwhile, Taiwan looms in the distance — with a population of almost 24 million, it’s a technology hub and the world’s leading manufacturer of microchips and other items essential to high tech. What are China’s ambitions toward Taiwan? And if they are ominous, what should the U.S. response to Chinese aggression be? To answer these questions, we’re joined by two experts: former national security adviser (and current Hoover Institution senior fellow) H. R. McMaster and former U.S. deputy national security adviser (and current Hoover distinguished visiting fellow) Matthew Pottinger. They also discuss the Biden administration’s recent diplomatic encounters with China, and which countries might be allies in a conflict with China — and which ones would not be.

Advertisement

Recorded on April 9, 2021.