Uncommon Knowledge: Faith, Character, Destiny, and Redemption: Jimmy Lai's Continuing Fight For Hong Kong's Freedom

This is our third conversation with Hong Kong entrepreneur and freedom fighter Jimmy Lai in less than a year. During that time, Lai has been arrested twice, his family and his employees and colleagues have been harassed and in some cases forced to leave Hong Kong, and Lai himself has been incarcerated. Currently free on bond and facing a trial and an uncertain future, Mr. Lai gets philosophical in this conversation. He describes how his faith has given him strength and comfort and that he is willing to make whatever sacrifice required in order to maintain democracy in Hong Kong. We discuss the political situation in Hong Kong, the precarious position of Hong Kong executive Carrie Lam, how the United States and the world can apply pressure to the Chinese, and what’s at stake if Hong Kong becomes just another Chinese city.

Recorded on September 4th, 2020

NR PLUS Economics

The Looming Threat of a Socialist America

By
As the far-left congresswomen known as the Squad celebrated their overwhelming victories in Democratic primaries earlier this year, far-sighted radical strategists were plotting to achieve their long-range goal — a socialist America governed by, in the words of the Marxist group Socialist Alternative, "a ...
Elections

The Polls Aren’t Always Wrong

By
The autumn begins in earnest, your life is about to be inundated with pumpkin-spice everything, and the presidential election kicks into a higher gear. Today we dispel the "the polls are always wrong and don't mean anything" argument, looking hard at the aggregate polling in the swing states in the 2018 ...
