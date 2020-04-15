The Corner

Uncommon Knowledge — Kicking And Screaming with the Wall Street Journal’s Kim Strassel

As a columnist for the Wall Street Journal and a commentator for Fox News, Kim Strassel is a card-carrying member of the mainstream media. But Strassel is appalled by the media’s treatment of Donald Trump, and not just by journalists from the left. She describes the “resistance” in detail in her recent book, Resistance (at All Costs): How Trump Haters Are Breaking America. She and I discuss the Trump administration’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis and the way the media have covered it and disseminated the information to the public. We also discuss the upcoming presidential election (yes, we are still having one) and the politics of the $2 trillion stimulus bill, with more spending on the way, and the realities of restarting the economy in a post- or partial-post-COVID-19 world. Finally, we discuss the pluses and minuses of Donald Trump’s temperament, and the possibility of something good coming from this current crisis.

Recorded on April 9, 2020.

