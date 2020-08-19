The Corner

Science & Tech

Uncommon Knowledge: Mathematical Challenges to Darwin’s Theory of Evolution

By

Based on new evidence and knowledge that functioning proteins are extremely rare, should Darwin’s theory of evolution be dismissed, dissected, developed, or replaced with a theory of intelligent design?

Comments

Has Darwinism really failed? I discuss it with David Berlinski, David Gelernter, and Stephen Meyer, who have raised doubts about Darwin’s theory in their two books and essay, respectively The Deniable Darwin, Darwin’s Doubt, and “Giving Up Darwin” (published in the Claremont Review of Books).

Recorded on June 6, 2019 in Fiesole, Italy

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Peter Robinson — Peter M. Robinson is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution.

Most Popular

Elections

The Polls Don’t Look Promising

By
On the menu today: Last night was happy talk and soft-focus at the Democratic convention, so let’s turn our attention to the outlook for the non-presidential races in November. It’s not all bad news for Republicans, but it’s ominous. Elsewhere, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is relegated to the briefest of ... Read More
Elections

The Polls Don’t Look Promising

By
On the menu today: Last night was happy talk and soft-focus at the Democratic convention, so let’s turn our attention to the outlook for the non-presidential races in November. It’s not all bad news for Republicans, but it’s ominous. Elsewhere, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is relegated to the briefest of ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Will Clinesmith Plead Guilty?

By
It is called the allocution. It is the most important part of a guilty plea in federal court. It comes -- if it comes -- when the judge personally addresses the accused, who has been placed under oath, and asks him to explain in his own words how and why he is guilty of the crime charged. Is Kevin Clinesmith ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Will Clinesmith Plead Guilty?

By
It is called the allocution. It is the most important part of a guilty plea in federal court. It comes -- if it comes -- when the judge personally addresses the accused, who has been placed under oath, and asks him to explain in his own words how and why he is guilty of the crime charged. Is Kevin Clinesmith ... Read More