Uncommon Knowledge: Reagan And John Paul II — The Partnership That Changed The World

Did President Reagan and Pope John Paul II have a secret alliance or simply an aligned foreign policy strategy that helped end the Cold War? Former attorney general to President Reagan Edwin Meese III answers these questions and more in this episode of Uncommon Knowledge.

Edwin Meese III discusses how Reagan’s experience with communist factions attempting to infiltrate Hollywood’s unions while he was an actor made him uniquely suitable for handling the Cold War as president. He understood Stalinism’s techniques for spreading propaganda and had already spent several years defeating communism in Hollywood long before it was asked of him as president.

Recorded on September 26, 2018.

