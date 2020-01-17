Uncommon Knowledge: The Impeachment Handbook with John Yoo & Richard Epstein

The impeachment proceedings against President Trump has now reached the Senate, and to help our viewers navigate the legal and political issues surrounding it, I sat down with the Hoover Institution’s Visiting Fellow John Yoo and Senior Fellow Richard Epstein, two of the foremost legal scholars in the country. We cover the Articles of Impeachment submitted by the U.S. House of Representatives, the pluses and minuses of calling witnesses, the role of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts in the proceeding, and whether or not President Trump should testify on his own behalf. Finally, I ask Epstein and Yoo for their vote predictions on conviction and acquittal and gets their predictions for the election in November.

Recorded on January 15, 2020.