The Corner

Politics & Policy

Uncommon Knowledge: The Importance of Institutions, with Yuval Levin

By

Yuval Levin is director of Social, Cultural, and Constitutional Studies at the American Enterprise Institute and the author of  A Time to Build: From Family and Community to Congress and the Campus, How Recommitting to Our Institutions Can Revive the America Dream. The book and this conversation lay out the importance of institutions — from the military to churches, from families to schools — as these institutions provide the forms and structures we need to be free. Levin also explains why political correctness is rampant in the culture, why America’s elites have created a closed-off aristocracy in order to transmit privilege generationally, and why it is vitally important that we as a society recommit to rebuilding and maintaining the institutions that provided the foundation for American society for 200 years.

Comments

Programming note: This interview was recorded before the COVID-19 crisis reached the United States, so it is not mentioned.

Recorded at Fox News in Washington D.C. on February 25th, 2020

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Peter Robinson — Peter M. Robinson is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Who Killed Consensus?

By
Without consensus, there is no consent — that’s almost a redundancy: The two words come from the same Latin root meaning “agree,” but each has its own special role in the political lexicon. We speak of “consensus” as a generally agreed-upon fact or set of facts, often with the qualifier “expert” ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Who Killed Consensus?

By
Without consensus, there is no consent — that’s almost a redundancy: The two words come from the same Latin root meaning “agree,” but each has its own special role in the political lexicon. We speak of “consensus” as a generally agreed-upon fact or set of facts, often with the qualifier “expert” ... Read More
NR PLUS History

1619 and the Narrative of Despair

By
On August 14, 2019, the New York Times Magazine dropped something of a historical bombshell on its readers. It was not some new conspiracy theory about the Kennedy assassination or some breathtaking revelation of the secret life of Millard Fillmore. It was much more dramatic. It was called "The 1619 Project," and ... Read More
NR PLUS History

1619 and the Narrative of Despair

By
On August 14, 2019, the New York Times Magazine dropped something of a historical bombshell on its readers. It was not some new conspiracy theory about the Kennedy assassination or some breathtaking revelation of the secret life of Millard Fillmore. It was much more dramatic. It was called "The 1619 Project," and ... Read More
World

Let’s Talk About the Swedish Approach

By
It’s not easy to shop these days, but Sunday is Mother’s Day, so remember to go out and get her something -- even if it’s just a card and flowers from the grocery store. I’ve got the best. Thank you for everything, Mom. On the menu today: a long look at Sweden, a short look at Mexico, and the return of ... Read More
World

Let’s Talk About the Swedish Approach

By
It’s not easy to shop these days, but Sunday is Mother’s Day, so remember to go out and get her something -- even if it’s just a card and flowers from the grocery store. I’ve got the best. Thank you for everything, Mom. On the menu today: a long look at Sweden, a short look at Mexico, and the return of ... Read More