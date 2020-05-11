Uncommon Knowledge: The Importance of Institutions, with Yuval Levin

Yuval Levin is director of Social, Cultural, and Constitutional Studies at the American Enterprise Institute and the author of A Time to Build: From Family and Community to Congress and the Campus, How Recommitting to Our Institutions Can Revive the America Dream. The book and this conversation lay out the importance of institutions — from the military to churches, from families to schools — as these institutions provide the forms and structures we need to be free. Levin also explains why political correctness is rampant in the culture, why America’s elites have created a closed-off aristocracy in order to transmit privilege generationally, and why it is vitally important that we as a society recommit to rebuilding and maintaining the institutions that provided the foundation for American society for 200 years.

Advertisement

Programming note: This interview was recorded before the COVID-19 crisis reached the United States, so it is not mentioned.

Recorded at Fox News in Washington D.C. on February 25th, 2020