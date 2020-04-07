Uncommon Knowledge: Trump, China, and the Geopolitics of a Crisis

Stephen A. Kotkin is a professor of history at Princeton University and a fellow at the Hoover Institution. Kotkin is one of the nation’s most compelling observers of foreign affairs, past and present, and is now working on the third and final volume of his definitive biography of Josef Stalin. From that perspective, we discuss Trump’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, Kotkin’s thoughts on the Chinese leadership class and the advantages they may seek to exploit, and which country — China or the United States — will come to represent the more successful or compelling model to other nations.

Recorded on April 1, 2020.