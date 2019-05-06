The Corner

Uncommon Knowledge: Victor Davis Hanson on “The Case For Trump”

How did blue-collar voters connect with a millionaire from Queens in the 2016 election? Martin and Illie Anderson Senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson addresses that question and more in his newly released book, The Case for Trump. I chat with Victor about his motivation to write a book making a rational case for those voters who chose Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton, and about Victor himself — his background and life growing up in California’s Central Valley and how different the area feels now compared to when he was younger.

Recorded on April 1, 2019.

Peter Robinson — Peter M. Robinson is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution.

