Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Alexandra discuss the blocking of Neera Tanden’s confirmation, Xavier Becerra’s total unsuitability to head HHS, and much more. Listen below, or subscribe to this show on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.
'Unconfirmed and Unsuitable'
