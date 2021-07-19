UNC’s Blatant Violation of Title IX

The Title IX regulations were written to eliminate discrimination on the basis of sex in higher-education programs that receive money from the federal government. The meaning of those regulations has been stretched far beyond recognition by aggressive bureaucrats in the Department of Education, but there’s no doubt that they make it illegal for universities to have programs that are exclusively for the benefit of men — or women.

Nevertheless, the UNC system has programs that are restricted to women, as Adam Kissel points out in today’s Martin Center article.

He writes, “In particular, the UNC System has discriminated against men since 1993 through the BRIDGES program, which provides leadership training exclusively to women in higher education. This discrimination violates Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, the part of federal law prohibiting sex-based discrimination at educational institutions that receive federal funds.”

Not only does that program violate federal law, it’s also in violation of the university’s own non-discrimination rules.

None of the UNC institutions have equivalent programs for men, but, even if they did, it wouldn’t matter because all programs are supposed to be open to men and women equally.

Kissel concludes, “The UNC System, its universities, and their attorneys have urgent reasons to stop BRIDGES from discriminating. It’s not just about diversity, equity, and inclusion on the basis of sex. It’s the law, and federal funding is at stake.”