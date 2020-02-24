UNC’s Board of Governors at Work

Despite some lunacy at some of the campuses (especially Chapel Hill), the University of North Carolina system is a pretty well-run operation. That has much to do with the fact that the Board of Governors is dominated by people from outside academia. The chairman, Randy Ramsey, is a businessman who founded a company that builds sporting boats.

The Martin Center’s Shannon Watkins recently interviewed him about what the Board is doing to keep tuition down, to find a successor for departed UNC president Margaret Spellings, and other issues.