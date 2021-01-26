Union Foreman to Biden: Take This Pink Slip and Shove It

President Biden says he wants to put Americans back to work. But one of his first moves was to throw 11,000 mostly union workers out of their jobs building the Keystone XL Pipeline.

Environmentalists want the Canada-U.S. crude oil project killed, and Biden did their bidding, even after project managers promised it would be built with net-zero new carbon emissions.

Neal Crabtree, a 46-year-old welding foreman and a member of Pipeliners Local Union 798, posted on Facebook that he felt “a sick feeling in my stomach and an aching in my heart” when he heard Biden had canceled Keystone’s permits.

“We’ve got guys that haven’t worked in months, and in some cases years, and to have a project of this magnitude canceled, it’s going to hurt a lot of people, a lot of families, a lot of communities,” he told Fox News.

Pete Buttigieg, who’s been nominated for Transportation Secretary, says the Biden administration has broader plans that will boost overall employment in the country. “We are very eager to see those workers continue to be employed in good-paying union jobs, even if they might be different ones,” Buttigieg said.

Crabtree is having none of it: “I don’t consider this a job, I consider it a career,” he responded. “You spend a lifetime fine-tuning your skills and if you go start another job you’re starting at the bottom. I doubt that these politicians would like it if someone told them to go start over and find a different job.”