The Corner

National Review

Union Pacific in Palestine, Texas

By
A replica of the Union Pacific Railroad’s historic Number 119 steam engine at Golden Spike National Historic Park in Promontory, Utah, May 7, 2019. (Terray Sylvester/Reuters)

We are writing in response to the piece titled “Union Pacific Railroad’s Betrayal of Small-Town America,” published on May 5, 2020, which presented a highly distorted version of our actions in Palestine, Texas.

Like every railroad—and indeed every company—we are constantly modernizing our operations. This helps us continue to provide safe, reliable, efficient, and innovative service, and it benefits the entire economy. It is unreasonable to expect us to abide by arrangements made nearly 150-years ago.

Comments

We are seeking to terminate the 1872 arrangement to have the ability to make viable business choices for the 21st-century economy. While we were compelled to take legal action, we would prefer to work with the City of Palestine and Andersen County to find a solution. Union Pacific has worked with these communities to identify other ways for the railroad to support local growth and development. In return, we asked the City and County to set aside a 19th-century arrangement so Union Pacific can ensure our Palestine operations match up with the modern economy.

—Scott D. Moore is the chief administrative officer of Union Pacific Railroad.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

World

Let’s Talk About the Swedish Approach

By
It’s not easy to shop these days, but Sunday is Mother’s Day, so remember to go out and get her something -- even if it’s just a card and flowers from the grocery store. I’ve got the best. Thank you for everything, Mom. On the menu today: a long look at Sweden, a short look at Mexico, and the return of ... Read More
World

Let’s Talk About the Swedish Approach

By
It’s not easy to shop these days, but Sunday is Mother’s Day, so remember to go out and get her something -- even if it’s just a card and flowers from the grocery store. I’ve got the best. Thank you for everything, Mom. On the menu today: a long look at Sweden, a short look at Mexico, and the return of ... Read More
Media

Media Outlets Mislead Readers about COVID-19 Data

By
The public overwhelmingly relies on the press to provide them with accurate information and proper context. When it comes to COVID-19, many press outlets are consistently failing to do that. In fact, the reporting on data related to the epidemic has increasingly led to conclusions that aren’t accurate and an ... Read More
Media

Media Outlets Mislead Readers about COVID-19 Data

By
The public overwhelmingly relies on the press to provide them with accurate information and proper context. When it comes to COVID-19, many press outlets are consistently failing to do that. In fact, the reporting on data related to the epidemic has increasingly led to conclusions that aren’t accurate and an ... Read More
Film & TV

Melania vs. Michelle — the Movies

By
Somebody at Channel 13, New York’s liberal-biased public-television channel, must have been asleep at the switch when the station recently broadcast the politically tinged rom-com Ladies in Black. It’s a movie about fashion, femininity, and courage and consequently the first film release that acknowledges ... Read More
Film & TV

Melania vs. Michelle — the Movies

By
Somebody at Channel 13, New York’s liberal-biased public-television channel, must have been asleep at the switch when the station recently broadcast the politically tinged rom-com Ladies in Black. It’s a movie about fashion, femininity, and courage and consequently the first film release that acknowledges ... Read More
World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More
World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More