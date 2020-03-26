The Universal Truth of Coronavirus

Social media is doing a terrific job of explaining a universal truth about the coronavirus.

Anyone who is less worried than you are about they or their loved ones catching the coronavirus is naive, reckless, uninformed, oblivious, and/or only cares about the economy, money, and profit, and not human lives.

Anyone who is more worried than you are about they or their loved ones catching the coronavirus is paranoid, obsessive, neurotic, cannot understand risk or statistics, and/or only cares about abstract statistics “bending the curve,” and doesn’t care about lost jobs, lost businesses, and all of the misery and menaces to public health that come from the sudden onset of economic hard times.

Apparently there’s a really narrow window that is just the right amount of concern about the coronavirus.