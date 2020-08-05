The Corner

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Punishes Doctor Who Questioned Affirmative Action

It’s futile to try to keep up with all the PC outrages, but Hans Bader explains the latest, at least as of this morning, here: “The University of Pittsburgh has removed a program director at its medical center because he published a scholarly, peer-reviewed white paper discussing the pitfalls of affirmative action for black and Hispanic students. This violated the First Amendment . . .” Mr. Bader gives chapter and verse on the legal problems with what the school did to the program director, Dr. Norman C. Wang, and I’ll just add that it’s reprehensible to punish people for telling the truth, whatever the law allows.

