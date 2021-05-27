The Corner

USA Today Finds the Word ‘Male’ to Be ‘Hurtful’

USA Today has published an editor’s note on an op-ed by Chelsea Mitchell, a female high-school athlete, regretting the supposedly “hurtful language” Mitchell used. Several references to the word “male” were switched to “transgender.”

Mitchell’s lawyer, Christiana Holcomb, accurately described this “blatant censorship” as violating “the trust we place in media to be honest brokers of public debate.” You can read Mitchell’s original piece here.

