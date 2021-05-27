USA Today Finds the Word ‘Male’ to Be ‘Hurtful’

(Pixabay)

USA Today has published an editor’s note on an op-ed by Chelsea Mitchell, a female high-school athlete, regretting the supposedly “hurtful language” Mitchell used. Several references to the word “male” were switched to “transgender.”

.@USATODAY published our client Chelsea Mitchell’s opinion about the unfairness she experienced being forced to compete against male athletes. But after backlash from the woke mob, editors unilaterally changed Chelsea’s words & called them “hurtful language.” 1/3 pic.twitter.com/tAtzrZgPzt — Christiana Holcomb (@ChristianaADF) May 26, 2021

Mitchell’s lawyer, Christiana Holcomb, accurately described this “blatant censorship” as violating “the trust we place in media to be honest brokers of public debate.” You can read Mitchell’s original piece here.