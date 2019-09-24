The Corner

Health Care

Sense on Vaping

By
A woman smokes a Juul e-cigarette. (Ronen Zvulun/Reuters)

Michael Strain pushes back against the hysteria that is now driving government and corporate policymaking on vaping: “The current atmosphere of panic is not rooted in evidence about the effects of prolonged use . . . . The harm and toll from smoking tobacco cigarettes seems to have gotten lost in the alarm over vaping.”

But I am a bit more libertarian on these issues than Strain is.

He writes, “The problem is that overly restrictive efforts to reduce vaping among children are likely to reduce vaping among adults. This would drive adults who are addicted to nicotine back to cigarettes.” The vaping industry makes a similar case: Let’s make sure that we let adults vape instead of smoking cigarettes while cracking down on minors.

Comments

That argument undersells the public-health benefits of a liberal policy on vaping. Some subset of underage vapers would take up cigarettes if they couldn’t vape. And so their turning to a less healthful alternative is an additional problem of overly restrictive vaping policies.

Strain also endorses raising the age to buy cigarettes or e-cigarettes to 21. I see no good reason for thus restricting the liberty of a 20-year-old whom we consider able to serve in the military, deliberate over capital crimes on a jury, and participate in choosing our rulers.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Most Popular

Energy & Environment

Don’t Listen to Greta Thunberg

By
Greta Thunberg needs to get a grip. The celebrity teen climate activist addressed the United Nations and excoriated the assembled worthies: “You all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.” Someone may have stolen her childhood, ... Read More
World

Justin Trudeau, Identity-Politics Hypocrite

By
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is desperately trying to apologize for the multiple times he appeared in blackface. He has asked for forgiveness, blaming his behavior on the fact that he comes from “a place of privilege.” But now, he adds, “I have to acknowledge that that comes with a massive blind ... Read More
U.S.

Our Privileged Scolds

By
One theme of the Democratic debates is collective furor — at whom or what is not always clear, other than at Americans who voted for Trump. Or perhaps at America itself for failing the expectations of our moral betters? Yet such rage is so deeply embedded in hypocrisy that it is not merely hard to take; it’s ... Read More