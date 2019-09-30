The Corner

Religion

Saint Migration

By
Pope Francis attends the unveiling of a sculpture commemorating migrants and refugees entitled “Angels Unawares” by Canadian artist Timothy Schmaltz at St Peter’s Square in the Vatican, September 29, 2019. (Vatican Media/Handout via Reuters)

This week Pope Francis unveiled a sculpture by a Canadian artist Timothy Schmalz which represents “displaced people throughout history.” It is an arc-like boat, carrying sculptures of recognizable ethnic and religious migrants. Jews, Syrians, Africans. The sculpture was requested by the Vatican’s Migrants and Refugees office, but overseen by the pope himself according to a report in Crux.

Comments

It’s a curious thing. The Church typically wants statues and icons to be of Biblical figures or venerable saints and blesseds. But this one is to an idea: migration itself. One wonders if the statue is meant as a political message to the Italian government, which until a few weeks ago included Lega and its leader, Mario Salvini, who came to power on a popular message against further migration into Italy.

It reminds me of the Fearless Girl statue from Wall Street. It makes the Catholic Church like a corporation or NGO putting out a safe, corporate message. But even saying so feels like taking the bait.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

U.S.

The Radicalism Arms Race

By
The fear of radicalism runs deep in our national DNA. So does the love of it. It’s democratic politics as the ultimate on-again/off-again romance. The Founders themselves feared that various centrifugal tendencies — faction, passions, democracy itself — would turn the country away from its republican ... Read More
White House

Prince Don

By
‘L’etat, c’est moi,” the Sun King is supposed to have said, “I am the state.” Louis XIV was one of the architects of modern dictatorship, and President Donald Trump likes more about his style than merely his taste in armchairs. President Trump, in a fashion unbecoming the chief administrative officer ... Read More
World

‘The Traveling Insult’

By
A detail of the current Ukraine scandal reminded me of something that occurred in the second Reagan administration. (Word to the wise: Each four years of a presidency used to be referred to as an “administration.” Now we tend to use the word “administration” to refer to a president’s entire time in ... Read More
White House

Trump Did It, but Should He Be Impeached?

By
Here’s a take no one will like: I’m confident he did it. I’m confident it’s impeachable. I’m just not so sure he should be impeached for it. Let’s start at the top. It’s obvious to me that President Trump pressured the Ukrainian government to launch a probe of former vice president Joe Biden in ... Read More