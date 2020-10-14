VDH Coming Up

The Corner

We’ve been away from real-time episodes of The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast for nearly two weeks, but later today, likely in the early evening, we should have a new episode containing Victor’s reflections on the culture wars and the presidential campaign as it enters the home stretch. Related: Our good pal Peter Robinson interviewed Victor yesterday for his acclaimed Uncommon Knowledge interview program. Give it a listen as VDH, the author of The Case for Trump, makes . . . the case for Trump. And on NR’s home turf, you can find the archives for The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast here.

