Vernal Readings

Spring has sprung, and with it the new Spring 2021 issue of National Affairs.

This issue opens with an essay by Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, about Donald Trump, Stacey Abrams, and the assault on trust in our elections.

Other essays include Lawrence Mead on work requirements in welfare, Sally Satel with the truth about painkillers, Terry Moe on why public-sector unions made it through the pandemic year just fine, Naomi Schaefer Riley on improving child-neglect laws, Rita Koganzon on Americans’ ambivalence about schools, Tevi Troy on what the fight against political correctness in the ’90s can teach us about fighting cancel culture now, Peter Skerry on the limits of Black Lives Matter, Rafi Eis on Lincoln’s understanding of unity, Kian Hudson on the meaning of nationalism, Greg Weiner on good and bad partisanship, Michael Zuckert on Madison and the Bill of Rights, and Ralph Lerner on how to make sense of Ben Franklin.

Happy reading, happy spring.