Victor Davis Hanson on the Ruining of America

The “Field of flags” on the National Mall in front of the Capitol building ahead of inauguration ceremonies in Washington, D.C., January 20, 2021. (Allison Shelley/Reuters)

In his famous The Wealth of Nations, Adam Smith observed that “there is much ruin in a nation.” What he meant was that a successful country can withstand quite a bit of bad governance because its basic institutions are sound and the people resilient.

True, but the ability to withstand bad governance is not infinite. In this article, Victor Davis Hanson reflects on the wrecking ball that the Biden administration has unleashed on us.

Among other reasons for fear, Hanson writes, “Our public schools and colleges are systematically downplaying meritocratic curricula and substituting ideological, racial, and cultural litmus tests. Admissions now often hinge as much on race, gender, and ethnicity as on quantifiable achievement. The First Amendment and Fifth Amendment, covering free speech and due process, have vanished from most college campuses.”

Read the whole thing.

American leftists used to be content to siphon away some of the productivity of our mostly free society to lavish on their pet projects and constituencies. But within the last couple of decades, they have mostly been replaced by people so consumed with hatred against everything that’s part of our tradition that they desire to tear it all down. Unless they are stopped, our future is bleak.