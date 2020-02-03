The Corner

U.S.

Virginia Turns Deep Blue

By

Democrats in Virginia last November gained control of both houses in the state legislature, and elections have consequences. As conservative legal expert Hans Bader has been tirelessly explaining over the last few weeks, Democrats in the state legislature are systematically ruining the state’s business climate and incentivizing frivolous lawsuits, and adopting bills that will release violent criminals from jail or reduce their sentences. The Heritage Foundation likewise sounded the alarm here, noting the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment, gun-control proposals, and the religious-liberty-threatening Virginia Values Act. And don’t expect Governor Ralph Northam to veto anything as too liberal. Again, elections have consequences.

