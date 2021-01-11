Vogue Goes Rogue

Vogue is reportedly under fire for its February 2021 cover of Kamala Harris. Some critics suspect that the Vice President-elect’s skin has been artificially lightened and to add insult to injury she is wearing Converses, which some are complaining is an “anti-black” statement. The magazine justified its decision, claiming “the more informal image capture Vice President-elect Harris’s authentic, approachable nature, which we feel is one of the Biden/Harris administration.” Authenticity? Woke sensitivities aside, it’s no wonder that message didn’t translate.

Madeleine Kearns is a staff writer at National Review .