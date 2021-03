(Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

My colleagues already have commented on this, but I say we give the Democrats what they are asking for on this one: Vote when you are 21 or older, disenfranchise felons and some violent misdemeanor offenders, pass a background check, and show an ID that is verified through a law-enforcement database at the polls.

Also, go to jail if you try to fake your way through any part of the process.

At last, there will be parity!