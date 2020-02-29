Vroom Vroom

The Corner

Formula 1 racing season begins in Australia on the 12th, unless a global pandemic intervenes. But in the meantime, I can’t get enough of the Netflix documentary-series on the sport, which just dropped it’s second season, covering the 2019 circuit. I’m struck by the kind of film photography that has become so economical to use in these productions. Netflix has access to cameras mounted in driver helmets, and onto the cars themselves during the races. Drone footage can capture the panorama celebration when Formula 1 takes over one city or another for a weekend. And the ability to just blanket a racetrack with cheap high resolution film cameras to capture this spectacular race footage. Give it a try even if you aren’t into motorsports. You might be by the end.

