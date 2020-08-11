Wait, Joe Biden Picked That Kamala Harris?

Senator Kamala Harris laughs during the U.S. Democratic presidential candidates debate at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. November 20, 2019. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Kamala Harris? Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris?

Out of all of Biden’s options, he chose the rival whose presidential campaign is best remembered for her attack on him, contending he opposed busing? The rival who said the way he described his relationship with old segregationists was “hurtful”!

The woman who insisted on busing in a subsequent debate, “on that issue, we could not be more apart”? That Kamala Harris? The one who accused Biden of “revisionist history”?

Advertisement

The Kamala Harris who attacked his record of support for the Hyde Amendment, and suggested he had only changed his mind out of political expediency?

The same woman that shocked Biden’s friend Chris Dodd by showing “no remorse” months later?

Advertisement

This is the rival who said she believed women who accused Biden of touching them inappropriately!

The same Kamala Harris that “high-ranking Democratic Party officials and elected officials have expressed concerns about to the vetting committee in recent weeks”? That Kamala Harris?

Is there some other Kamala Harris out there? A different one than the one that Biden allies worried wouldn’t be loyal, would be “too ambitious and that she will be solely focused on becoming president herself”?

The woman who laughed at Biden when he said her gun-control proposals violated the Constitution?

DAVID MUIR: In recent days former Vice President Biden has said about executive orders, “Some really talented people are seeking the nomination. They said ‘I’m going to issue an executive order.'” Biden saying, “There’s no constitutional authority to issue that executive order when they say ‘I’m going to eliminate assault weapons,'” saying, “you can’t do it by executive order any more than Trump can do things when he says he can do it by executive order.”

HARRIS: Well, I mean, I would just say, hey, Joe, instead of saying, no, we can’t, let’s say yes, we can.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE) BIDEN: Let’s be constitutional. We’ve got a Constitution. Advertisement HARRIS: And yes, we can, because I’ll tell you something. The way that I think about this is, I’ve seen more autopsy photographs than I care to tell you. I have attended more police officer funerals than I care to tell you. I have hugged more mothers of homicide victims than I care to tell you.

And the idea that we would wait for this Congress, which has just done nothing, to act, is just — it is overlooking the fact that every day in America, our babies are going to school to have drills, elementary, middle and high school students, where they are learning about how they have to hide in a closet or crouch in a corner if there is a mass shooter roaming the hallways of their school.

As the sportscaster in Dodgeball says, “that’s a bold strategy, Cotton, let’s see if it pays off for him.”