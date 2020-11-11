Waiting for Goldwater

Richard Nixon had a good friend in Barry Goldwater. At the height of the Watergate scandal, Goldwater led a small delegation of Republican senators to meet with Nixon for a come-to-Jesus meeting, telling him that he had lost the support of Senate Republicans — that it was time to go. Rather than being impeached and removed from office — Goldwater made it clear that he would lose in the Senate — Nixon left. It may not have seemed like a friendly thing at the time, but Goldwater was being a friend to Nixon, sparing him some additional humiliation and keeping him from making things even worse for himself.

With people like Mike Pompeo making jokes about transitioning to a “second Trump administration” and the usual entertainers worked up into the usual frenzy, it is clear that Donald Trump needs a friend like that, and that he doesn’t have one.