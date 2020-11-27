The Corner

Media

Wajahat Ali, Ctd.

By
Outside the New York Times building in New York City, August 3, 2020 (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

I gather he didn’t like my comment on his New York Times op-ed on the folly of reaching out to Trump supporters. He snipes, “I await The National Review’s piece on reaching out to Biden voters and reading about their ‘elegy’ and understanding their ‘economic anxiety.’”

After the 2016 election, there were many suggestions that progressives and Democrats should try harder to appeal to non-progressive voters, and especially to working-class white voters who had previously voted Democratic but then supported Donald Trump. Some of the Left resented this advice. They complained that nobody ever tells Republicans to try to appeal to Democratic voters (that’s the point Ali is making here) or wrote off Trump supporters as deplorables who shouldn’t be courted (one of the points of his op-ed).

But. . . Biden appears to have needed some Trump voters (albeit a small fraction of them) to have second thoughts in order to win the election. And Republicans looking ahead to 2022 and 2024 absolutely should try to appeal to some of the people who voted for Biden this year, and they should do so in part by making the case that they will address these voters’ economic concerns better than the Democrats will. NR may not always frame advice to Republicans in the heavy-handed and sometimes condescending manner of much of that post-2016 commentary, but we constantly run articles about how and why conservatives should seek to persuade people who aren’t yet with us.

What I guarantee we won’t do is run an article in which the author explains that he spent twenty minutes in conversation with a liberal in Brooklyn, failed to change his politics, and then realized that persuasion is a waste of time.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Comments
Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Most Popular

The Capital Note

Palantir’s Eye-Popping Rally

By
Welcome to the Capital Note, a newsletter about business, finance and economics. On the menu today: Palantir shares skyrocket, a giant of labor economics passes away, Slack in acquisition talks with Salesforce, and Yellen’s plans for Treasury-Fed cooperation. The Palantir Bump: Politics or Product? Palantir, ... Read More
The Capital Note

Palantir’s Eye-Popping Rally

By
Welcome to the Capital Note, a newsletter about business, finance and economics. On the menu today: Palantir shares skyrocket, a giant of labor economics passes away, Slack in acquisition talks with Salesforce, and Yellen’s plans for Treasury-Fed cooperation. The Palantir Bump: Politics or Product? Palantir, ... Read More
Economy & Business

Shopping Superstitions

By
It’s the boss-bossiest time of the year, when Americans getting ready to open up their wallets to buy Christmas presents are lectured by illiterate halfwits about where and how to spend their money. The usual demands: Buy local, or buy from small businesses. This is pure nonsense, and you should feel free to ... Read More
Economy & Business

Shopping Superstitions

By
It’s the boss-bossiest time of the year, when Americans getting ready to open up their wallets to buy Christmas presents are lectured by illiterate halfwits about where and how to spend their money. The usual demands: Buy local, or buy from small businesses. This is pure nonsense, and you should feel free to ... Read More
History

The 1620 Project

By
On November 11, 1620, the Mayflower arrived on the eastern coast of North America. She had weathered the slings and arrows of maritime misfortune for almost ten weeks at that point, but the passengers thought the discomfort of crossing a small price to pay for passage to the Promised Land. After all, these were ... Read More
History

The 1620 Project

By
On November 11, 1620, the Mayflower arrived on the eastern coast of North America. She had weathered the slings and arrows of maritime misfortune for almost ten weeks at that point, but the passengers thought the discomfort of crossing a small price to pay for passage to the Promised Land. After all, these were ... Read More
History

Thanksgiving Is Not a Lie

By
We live in a time of heedless iconoclasm, and so one of the country’s oldest traditions is under assault. Thanksgiving is increasingly portrayed as, at best, based on falsehoods and, at worst, a whitewash of genocide against Native Americans. The New York Times ran a piece the other day titled, “The ... Read More
History

Thanksgiving Is Not a Lie

By
We live in a time of heedless iconoclasm, and so one of the country’s oldest traditions is under assault. Thanksgiving is increasingly portrayed as, at best, based on falsehoods and, at worst, a whitewash of genocide against Native Americans. The New York Times ran a piece the other day titled, “The ... Read More
White House

Implications of the Flynn Pardon

By
President Trump granted a pardon to Michael Flynn, his former national-security adviser, today. Flynn had pled guilty to lying to FBI agents about conversations, during the 2016 transition, with the Russian ambassador about sanctions. Flynn’s pardon should bring to an end one gross violation of the ... Read More
White House

Implications of the Flynn Pardon

By
President Trump granted a pardon to Michael Flynn, his former national-security adviser, today. Flynn had pled guilty to lying to FBI agents about conversations, during the 2016 transition, with the Russian ambassador about sanctions. Flynn’s pardon should bring to an end one gross violation of the ... Read More