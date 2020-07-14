Wanting to Be Women Again

The Times of London ran a heartbreaking photo series about trans women who wanted “to be women again.” The women photographed are breastless, balding, and with drug-induced facial hair. For many, “going back,” at least physically, was impossible. In the article’s introduction, Laura Dodsworth writes:

I fear that the detransitioned women I interviewed are canaries in the coalmine. Not only for detransitioners, but for womanhood. They all, in some combination, found being a woman too difficult, too dangerous or too disgusting. “I put the problem inside myself,” says one, “when actually it is with how the outside world sees women who don’t conform to feminine norms.”