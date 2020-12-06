The Corner

NR PLUS Elections

Warnock Dodges: Takeaways from Georgia’s Senate Runoff Debate

By
Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock participate in a debate in Atlanta, Ga., December 6, 2020. (Ben Gray/Pool via Reuters)

Two Georgia Senate candidates faced each other Sunday evening in the first debate of the runoff contest. Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler — who was appointed by Governor Brian Kemp to fill the vacant seat left by former GOP senator Johnny Isakson until the special election — is facing a challenge from Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock.

In the November 3 election, neither Warnock nor Loeffler managed to reach 50 percent of the vote, sending the contest to a January 5 runoff, one of two Senate runoffs in Georgia this election cycle; Warnock finished ahead of Loeffler with 33 percent to her 26

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

About the ‘Suitcase’ Video

By
The video is more powerful than anything the Trump team has come up with to this point because (1) it’s video, which is always more powerful; (2) the story seemingly told by the snippet so intuitively lines up with the fraud narrative — Republican observers are asked to leave late at night and then, boom, new ... Read More
Elections

About the ‘Suitcase’ Video

By
The video is more powerful than anything the Trump team has come up with to this point because (1) it’s video, which is always more powerful; (2) the story seemingly told by the snippet so intuitively lines up with the fraud narrative — Republican observers are asked to leave late at night and then, boom, new ... Read More