Warnock Dodges: Takeaways from Georgia’s Senate Runoff Debate

Two Georgia Senate candidates faced each other Sunday evening in the first debate of the runoff contest. Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler — who was appointed by Governor Brian Kemp to fill the vacant seat left by former GOP senator Johnny Isakson until the special election — is facing a challenge from Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock.

In the November 3 election, neither Warnock nor Loeffler managed to reach 50 percent of the vote, sending the contest to a January 5 runoff, one of two Senate runoffs in Georgia this election cycle; Warnock finished ahead of Loeffler with 33 percent to her 26 …