Warren and Sanders Didn’t Deliver on Their Promises

Bill Scher observes that Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren all made implicit promises to their backers that were rationales for their campaigns. Biden said he had an unshakable bond with black voters. Sanders said he would generate big increases in turnout among young voters. And Warren said she had a detailed and convincing plan for everything. But youth turnout hasn’t jumped and Warren wasn’t able to come up with a health-care plan that made even superficial sense. Only Biden delivered, and that’s why he’s winning.

Film & TV

The Brilliance of Better Call Saul

By
Vince Gilligan, the creator of the televisual worlds of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has an unusual talent: he is brilliant at showing us work. What does it feel like to test fast-food sauce recipes, to push a mail cart around an office, to make a cement walkway, or to highlight relevant items in a ... Read More
Health Care

I Fear the Coronavirus

By
Fine, I’ll say it: I’m afraid of it, the virus. For a significant portion of readers, that’s enough to write me off. “It’s just like the flu, but not as bad,” I’ve been told several times already. That response is based on a sound calculation used by Calvin Coolidge that for every ten problems ... Read More
Elections

It’s Still Not Because She’s a Woman

By
It’s not hard to understand why Elizabeth Warren will not be the Democratic presidential nominee. Unless, that is, you’re one of her most zealous fans, in which case getting to the bottom of her departure from the race requires careful scrutiny of the apparent sexism lurking beneath the crust of American ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Most Useful Idiots

By
From the New York Times we learn—it is no surprise—that Bernie Sanders, the socialist from Vermont from Brooklyn who until recently was leading the Democratic presidential pack and may yet end up the nominee, allowed himself and his office (mayor of Burlington, Vt., at the time) to be used by the Soviet Union ... Read More
World

What Is Happening in Italy?

By
Italy had 62 coronavirus cases on February 22, and two-and-half weeks later it has more than 10,000 cases, with more than 600 people dead and the country on lockdown. What happened? While the virus initially seemed under control, it had been quietly spreading, as the Guardian reports: In reality, as would ... Read More
Health Care

The Over/Under Reaction to the Coronavirus 

By
I suspect we are both over- and underreacting to the coronavirus. People fleeing air travel, and not just to hot spots, but to everywhere, seems entirely unwarranted. I’ve followed the coronavirus news pretty closely, and I don’t recall reading about any case where anyone has been suspected of getting it by ... Read More
U.S.

On Coronavirus, Where Are All the Grownups?

By
That’s a rhetorical question, actually. The grownups, it seems, are in our local schools, in our hospitals, and running our local businesses, definitely not in our newsrooms or in our political institutions. No one has any clue how the coronavirus will end up affecting our lives. Though I believe there is ... Read More
