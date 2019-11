My new Bloomberg Opinion column is about Senator Elizabeth Warren’s vulnerabilities on policy issues in a general election. The fact that she has positioned herself so far to the left would be a problem for her next November. But the specific left-wing stands she has taken could prove especially damaging. It’s a lot of risk for Democrats to take on behalf of an agenda that is probably not going to be viable even if they win.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review , a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. @rameshponnuru