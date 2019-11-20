The Corner

Elections

Warren’s Wealth Tax Is Unethical

By
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks at the Presidential Gun Sense Forum in Des Moines, Iowa, August 10, 2019.

Senator Warren would impose a 2 percent annual tax on wealth above $50 million, and a 6 percent annual tax on wealth above $1 billion.

These numbers may seem small, but remember that they would be applied every year. With wealth taxes, small numbers have large effects. Applied to an asset yielding a steady return of 1.8 percent (roughly what you’d get from a 10-year Treasury note), a 6 percent wealth tax is the equivalent of a 333 percent income tax.

If Senator Warren’s wealth tax had been in effect since 1982, Warren Buffett’s 2018 net worth would have been $14.5 billion, rather than the $88.3 billion it actually was. Jeff Bezos would have had about one-third of his current wealth. Bill Gates’s wealth would have been 81 percent less.

Sound public policy requires balancing competing goods. Senator Warren’s proposed wealth tax would fail to achieve appropriate balance in several important ways. It would not balance the moral obligation of the rich to pay more with the need to avoid reducing the rich to piggybanks for the rest of society. Its purpose of “safeguarding democracy” against the threat of plutocracy is both wildly overblown and inappropriate. Its extreme effects are not even remotely connected to the scale of the problem she seeks to address.

Comments

And as I discuss in my latest Bloomberg column, it throws a fundamental balance in the U.S. system of government out of whack — that between the rights of the majority to govern and the rights of minority groups to protection from majoritarian excess.

As the public debate has made perfectly clear, the wealth tax would be levied to knock the rich down a peg. Because the aesthetics of a society in which a few have fabulous wealth are unappealing to some. Because many believe no one needs that much money, and want to use the tax code to take it.

This would be an abuse of the tax system. It would be an abuse of government power. The tax code shouldn’t be weaponized for the purpose of penalizing any minority. Not even the rich.

Check out my column for my full argument. Your comments, as always, are very welcome.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Economy & Business

Who Owns FedEx?

By
You may have seen (or heard on a podcast) that Fred Smith so vehemently objects to the New York Times report contending that FedEx paid nothing in federal taxes that he's challenged New York Times publisher A. G. Sulzberger to a public debate and pointed out that "the New York Times paid zero federal income tax ... Read More
Immigration

The ‘Welfare Magnet’ for Immigrants

By
That term refers to a controversial concept -- and a salient one, given the Trump administration's efforts to make it harder for immigrants to use welfare in the U.S. A new study finds that there's something to it: Immigrants were more likely to come to Denmark when they could get more welfare there. From the ... Read More
Sports

The Kaepernick Saga Drags On . . . off the Field

By
Colin Kaepernick’s workout for NFL teams in Atlanta this weekend did not run smoothly. The league announced an invitation to scouts from every team to watch Kaepernick work out and demonstrate that he was still ready to play. (As noted last week, the workout is oddly timed; the NFL season is just a bit past its ... Read More
Elections

Elizabeth Warren’s Plan Nine from Outer Space

By
Time for another episode of Strange Thoughts with Elizabeth Warren. “Traffic violence kills thousands and injures even more Americans every year,” Senator Warren said on Twitter. “On World Day of Remembrance for Traffic Crash Victims, I’m sending my love to the families and friends of those who have lost ... Read More