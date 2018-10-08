Was Leland Keyser the Hero of the Kavanaugh Controversy?

You can make a good case. She was the most important purported witness. Kavanaugh was out with his categorical denial before having any idea what Keyser, a friend of Ford’s, would say. If she had said she remembered being at a party with Kavanaugh and Ford, his nomination would have collapsed, even if Keyser’s account was fuzzy or if she could have been accused of having partisan motives. So she had more influence than any U.S. senator over the outcome and despite her friendship with Ford — and perhaps pressure to change her account — she told the truth about having no memory of such a party or ever meeting Kavanaugh. You might say this is simply what any honorable person would do, but given the pressure and the stakes — and how low opponents of Kavanaugh were willing to go — she should be commended.

