The Corner

Law & the Courts

Was Leland Keyser the Hero of the Kavanaugh Controversy?

By

You can make a good case. She was the most important purported witness. Kavanaugh was out with his categorical denial before having any idea what Keyser, a friend of Ford’s, would say. If she had said she remembered being at a party with Kavanaugh and Ford, his nomination would have collapsed, even if Keyser’s account was fuzzy or if she could have been accused of having partisan motives. So she had more influence than any U.S. senator over the outcome and despite her friendship with Ford — and perhaps pressure to change her account — she told the truth about having no memory of such a party or ever meeting Kavanaugh. You might say this is simply what any honorable person would do, but given the pressure and the stakes — and how low opponents of Kavanaugh were willing to go — she should be commended.

Comments
Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Rich Lowry is the editor of National Review. He can be reached via email: comments.lowry@nationalreview.com. 

Most Popular

U.S.

Here Comes Bush . . . ?

By
A source in Texas told me that George P. Bush, currently the state’s land commissioner, already is running a quiet campaign for lieutenant governor. His people would not exactly confirm that, but what they did say was, in a sense, more interesting: Who says it’s lieutenant governor? “While he wouldn’t ... Read More
Education

Unrest and Inaction at Notre Dame

By
All is not well at my alma mater, the University of Notre Dame. A couple of weeks ago, anonymous students put up unauthorized posters on campus that read “There’s queer blood on homophobic hands,” suggesting that Notre Dame students, faculty, and alumni were responsible for violence. Here’s more on the ... Read More
Film & TV

Joker: The Most Unsettling of All Comic-Book Movies

By
Where does evil come from? Joker offers the most banal answer imaginable -- budget cuts for social workers -- but it’s a devastatingly effective portrait of a serial killer in formation, bringing to mind a long, sickening line of American psychos. More than any comic-book movie to date, Joker, directed with ... Read More
World

How China ‘Woke’ America

By
In these times of near civil war, Americans agree on almost nothing. Yet sometime in 2019, almost all of America finally got “woke” on China. For years, our leaders had yawned about Silk Road neo-imperialism in Africa and Asia, and gross abuses of human rights against Chinese religious minorities and ... Read More
Culture

What Is Hillary Clinton Talking About?

By
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton were on The View yesterday promoting their new memoir The Book of Gutsy Women, a self-described collection of stories about “the gutsy women who have inspired [us] -- women with the courage to stand up to the status quo, ask hard questions, and get the job done.” Never mind that ... Read More