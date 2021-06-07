Washington Post Publisher Fred Ryan: The Biden Justice Department Is ‘Simply Wrong’

Fred Ryan, publisher of the Washington Post, contends, “Something appears to be ‘simply, simply wrong’ at the Biden Justice Department.” Ryan objected to the methods used to gain reporters records during leak investigations, and in particular, that instead of reversing decisions of the previous administration that Ryan believes impeded upon reporters’ First Amendment rights, the Biden Justice Department, under new attorney general Merrick Garland, accelerated them.

After Biden took office, the department continued to pursue subpoenas for reporters’ email logs issued to Google, which operates the New York Times’ email systems, and it obtained a gag order compelling a Times attorney to keep silent about the fact that federal authorities were seeking to seize his colleagues’ records. Later, when the Justice Department broadened the number of those permitted to know about the effort, it barred Times executives from discussing the legal battle with the Times newsroom, including the paper’s top editor.

This escalation, on Biden’s watch, represents an unprecedented assault on American news organizations and their efforts to inform the public about government wrongdoing.

Last month, The Post learned of secret subpoenas authorized by President Donald Trump’s outgoing attorney general to obtain email information and home, cell and office telephone records of three Post reporters over a 3½-month span in 2017. We immediately requested an explanation and answers to several questions from the Justice Department as well as a meeting with the attorney general.

To date, no answers have been provided and the meeting has yet to take place. This delay is troubling. When asked about how the president’s assurances can be squared with his Justice Department’s behavior, White House press secretary Jen Psaki could offer no explanation. She subsequently released a statement disavowing White House knowledge of the actions that appear to have continued for several months during Biden’s presidency.