Watch: Alexandra DeSanctis Explains Joe Biden’s Support for Taxpayer-Funded Abortion

After decades of supporting the bipartisan Hyde Amendment, which is intended to prohibit direct public funding for abortion, Joe Biden has reversed his position and now advocates taxpayer-funded abortion on demand.

Biden has long claimed to be “personally pro-life,” even though as a senator from Delaware he rarely voted like the abortion moderate he claimed to be. Now that he wants to be president, Biden has renounced even his support for the conscience rights of pro-life Americans who don’t want to fund abortion.

The Democratic party is radical on abortion, and Biden is going right along with them. Watch the video for all the details:

Members of the National Review editorial and operational teams are included under the umbrella “NR Staff.”

