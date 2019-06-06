Watch: Alexandra DeSanctis Explains What Would Happen If Roe Were Overturned

As progressive states enact bills to legalize abortion up until birth, and pro-life states pass legislation to protect the unborn earlier in pregnancy, many observers think the Supreme Court may soon reconsider its holdings in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Democratic politicians, abortion-rights advocates, and activist groups like Planned Parenthood and NARAL insist that if Roe were overturned, abortion would be illegal and unavailable across the entire country — and many Americans believe it.

In her latest video for National Review, staff writer Alexandra DeSanctis debunks that claim and explains what would actually happen if the Court undid Roe and Casey. If the decision about abortion policy returned to the states, it would be a huge improvement on the status quo. Watch here: