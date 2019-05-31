The Corner

Watch: Alexandra DeSanctis Explains Why Planned Parenthood Can't Perform Abortions in Missouri

In her latest video for National Review, staff writer Alexandra DeSanctis explains how, in Missouri, Planned Parenthood’s St. Louis clinic is set to lose its license to perform abortion procedures, after failing to comply with an audit to determine whether the group is following state abortion regulations.

Planned Parenthood has filed a lawsuit to try to stop the state from refusing to renew the group’s license, but if that suit fails, Missouri will become the first state in decades not to have a single abortion provider within its borders. Here are all the details on this pro-life victory in the Show Me State:

