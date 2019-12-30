The Corner

‘We Are Pissing Away Our Money’

The New York Times has a long, narrative account of the block on Ukraine aid that adds some new details to the story.

A major theme is how Trump’s top national-security advisors, rightly and understandably, opposed the hold, while other officials scrambled to come up with a legal justification for it.

But the Times article also hits on something I noted the other day — that Trump’s concerns about Ukrainian corruption, were, at least in part, sincere, if obviously selective.

The Times reports this of a meeting where Bolton, Esper, and Pompeo tried to talk Trump out of the hold:

Mr. Trump responded that he did not believe Mr. Zelensky’s promises of reform. He emphasized his view that corruption remained endemic and repeated his position that European nations needed to do more for European defense.

“Ukraine is a corrupt country,” the president said. “We are pissing away our money.”

The aid remained blocked. On Aug. 31, Senator Ron Johnson, Republican of Wisconsin, arranged a call with Mr. Trump. Mr. Johnson had been told days earlier by Mr. Sondland that the aid would be unblocked only if the Ukrainians gave Mr. Trump the investigations he wanted.

When Mr. Johnson asked Mr. Trump directly if the aid was contingent on getting a commitment to pursue the investigations, Mr. Johnson later said, Mr. Trump replied, amid a string of expletives, that there was no such demand and he would never do such a thing.

Then, there’s this regarding Rob Portman’s push to release the aid:

. . . divisions within the administration continued to widen; Mr. Bolton was opposed to using an argument proffered by administration lawyers to block the funding. And pressure from Congress was intensifying. Mr. Johnson and another influential Republican, Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, were both pushing for the aid to be released.

On a call with Mr. Portman on Sept. 11, Mr. Trump repeated his familiar refrain about other nations not doing enough to support Ukraine.

“Sure, I agree with you,” Mr. Portman responded, according to an aide who described the exchange. “But we should not hold that against Ukraine. We need to release these funds.”

Health Care

Good Riddance to the Individual Mandate

By
I'm afraid I have to disagree with Kevin's argument that "Republicans were wrong to repeal the [individual] mandate while leaving much of the rest of the ACA regime in place." I've shared his concerns in the past, but at this point it seems clear that the mandate's demise, which occurred at the beginning of ... Read More
NRI Marketing

We’re Massively Outgunned in the Culture War

By
To be a conservative who writes about culture is to exist in hostile occupied territory. I belong to a couple of film critics' associations and when I meet with fellow film critics I'm nearly always the only conservative in the room. I'm in the same kind of underdog situation when I'm writing about ... Read More
Health Care

Buttigieg’s Mandate Is Unneeded

By
Kevin Williamson makes the case that a lot of people made for the individual mandate or something like it: If you're going to forbid insurers from discriminating on the basis of health status, then you have to make people buy health insurance. Otherwise, they'll go without it until they get sick and then buy ... Read More
Elections

Buttigieg’s Mandate Makes Sense

By
The grievously misnamed Affordable Care Act was in part an effort to replicate the widely admired Swiss health-care system in the American context. The basic problem with that always has been that Switzerland is full of Swiss people, while the United States is full of maniacs. The preexisting-conditions ... Read More
White House

Rudy’s Ukraine Adventure 

By
I've finally worked my way through the long New Yorker profile of the former Ukraine prosecutor, Yuriy Lutsenko, who fed Rudy Giuliani supposedly bombshell information about corruption in Ukraine. The picture is about what you would expect: of Rudy on a wild-goose chase in a country he knew much less about than ... Read More
Immigration

Trump at the Border

By
Over on the home page, Kevin notes Trump not building a border wall paid for by Mexico as one of his failures. The idea that Mexico was going to pay for the wall was always fantastical and, while we can use more barriers at the border, Trump obviously overemphasized the wall. But Trump now actually has a good ... Read More
