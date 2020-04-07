The Corner

NR Webathon

We Could Use 355 Friends, by Sunday

By

First, to those who have kindly contributed to NR’s short-term webathon, with just five days to go, we offer our deep thanks. To be precise: At the time this update is submitted, 914 good souls have contributed $78,378, some kicking in as much as $2,000, others a fiver, and all sorts of figures in between.

To reach our goal of $100,000 — which, given our needs, we hope to surpass — we’re looking for 100 people who will contribute $100 each, 200 people who will contribute $50 each, 54 people to kick in $25 a head, and one dude to find $28 under the couch cushions and send it along.

That will get us to our goal. If you can help us get beyond it — so that we can continue to throttle Communism and socialism and their useful media . . . well, mom said it wasn’t nice to call people idiots — please do so. Donate here. And if you’d prefer to send a check, do make it payable to “National Review” and mail it to National Review, ATTN: Spring 2020 Webathon, 19 West 44th Street, Suite 1701, New York, NY 10036.

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
World

All Signs Point to China

By
Just one big story today: collecting and sorting through what we know about the coronavirus's origins, and what makes sense and what doesn’t in the theory that it originated from someone eating bats or pangolins from the Huanan Seafood Market. What We Know and What We Don’t Know about the Source of ... Read More
World

All Signs Point to China

By
Just one big story today: collecting and sorting through what we know about the coronavirus's origins, and what makes sense and what doesn’t in the theory that it originated from someone eating bats or pangolins from the Huanan Seafood Market. What We Know and What We Don’t Know about the Source of ... Read More
Media

The Media Owe Senator Tom Cotton an Apology

By
One of the biggest issues people have with the mainstream press these days is that some of its members are so insulated that they end up buying into and promoting false narratives without actually checking these narratives' veracity. That seems to be exactly what happened in mid February, when major outlets ... Read More
Media

The Media Owe Senator Tom Cotton an Apology

By
One of the biggest issues people have with the mainstream press these days is that some of its members are so insulated that they end up buying into and promoting false narratives without actually checking these narratives' veracity. That seems to be exactly what happened in mid February, when major outlets ... Read More
Culture

Was Louis C.K. Supposed to Disappear Forever?

By
Louis C.K. is back, and his detractors are angry. They complain that cancel culture didn't work on a man whose sexual misconduct led to the cancellation of many millions of dollars worth of contracts in 2017, and also resulted in the shelving of his still-unreleased movie, I Love You Daddy, which as I've written ... Read More
Culture

Was Louis C.K. Supposed to Disappear Forever?

By
Louis C.K. is back, and his detractors are angry. They complain that cancel culture didn't work on a man whose sexual misconduct led to the cancellation of many millions of dollars worth of contracts in 2017, and also resulted in the shelving of his still-unreleased movie, I Love You Daddy, which as I've written ... Read More